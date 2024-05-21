Swimmers' upset after Doncaster pool closed over low water levels
Nuffield Health, which is based in Sidings Court off White Rose Way, took to social media to make the announcement – which was met with criticism from some users.
A post on the gym’s Facebook page said: “Our pool is closed.
"Due to a low pool level we cannot open the pool this morning as this is a safety risk to our members.
"We apologise for any inconvenience. Our pool will remain closed today as the water level is still too low for it to be safe. We will update when we re-open.”
One customer complained: “Surely staff knew about this before the club was opened at 8am? This information would have been more useful at 7:45 before I got in the car and drove to the gym.”
Another said: “Am I being daft but... Pool closed for days due to a low water level? Surely you just fill it with more water so it's not low?”
Another added: “Surely this should have been checked before closing yesterday? And rectified even if staff had to stay later.
“I was going to swim this morning and wouldn’t have seen this. Opted for a walk instead.”
“We got there ti find it closed,” added another.
Classes and swimming lessons were also cancelled due to the low water levels in the pool.
Another customer wrote: “Gutted, had a swim scheduled for today.”
