Swimmers make a splash at refurbished Doncaster leisure centre which reopens today

The £6m investment in the centre has seen the old coal heating system replaced with a more environmentally friendly and sustainable water heating solution, as well a new roof, windows, and doors to make the venue more energy efficient.

The pool has had its lining replaced and a new air handling system installed, and a new changing village including a Changing Places facility.

A new café area in the venue’s undercroft will serve hot and cold beverages, hot food and cakes and an extension to the car parking area has opened the venue up to the neighbouring Campsall Country Park.

DCLT board members and team were joined by Mayor Ros Jones, local councillors, representatives from Askern Town Council and Norton and Campsall Parish Council visit Askern ahead of today’s reopening. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome customers back to Askern Leisure Centre and we know that having the pool open will be welcomed by local families who are looking for activities to enjoy this half term.

“We’re excited to have created a hugely improved and much more environmentally friendly leisure facility for the local community. The refurbished facilities and our new-look activity programmes will benefit residents in and around the area for years to come.”

The improvements are delivered in partnership between DCLT and Doncaster Council, and funded through a combination of local authority capital, government decarbonisation and Sport England grants.

The new look centre will have a swimming pool programme to meet the needs of the community including lane swimming, inflatable fun and swimming lessons. Aquafit and ladies only sessions will also feature.