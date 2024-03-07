Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club Doncaster Foundation is inviting members of the local community to join the Snooze in the South fundraising event at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Taking place on Friday, those who sign up to take part will settle down for the night in the South Stand to help raise vital funds to support both the Foundation and Doncaster Housing for Young People (DHYP).

The event will start at 7pm and run through until 7am on Saturday morning, with those attending able to claim a ticket for the Doncaster Rovers fixture v Crewe Alexandra in the afternoon.

Supporters will sleep inside the Eco Power Stadium.

Fundraising and Events Officer, Phoebe Sneddon said: “I’m looking forward to our first fundraising event of the year. ‘Snooze in the South’ will be a great event with members of our community coming together to raise awareness and funds.

“The event provides a good insight into what a number of individuals in our community go through on a daily basis and the struggles of sleeping rough.

“We are grateful for the additional support we will receive from the People Focused Group on the night.

“This is a great challenge to take part in and I hope to see a number of our community join, it would be fantastic to see a big crowd getting behind us to make a difference in Doncaster.”

DHYP supports young people who are at risk of homelessness, helping them overcome disadvantage, so that they can fulfil their potential and have a brighter future. Funds raised from the event, will have a huge impact to the young people.

Michèle Beck, Chief Executive Officer spoke about the event: “DHYP is delighted to be involved with the Foundation and People Focused Group's ‘Snooze in the South’.

“Although we are aware this isn't a true representation of what a homeless person would experience, we are keen to raise awareness of homelessness in Doncaster.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to our young people and will contribute to young people aged 16-25, who are at risk of homelessness or vulnerably housed.

“A huge thank you to all involved.”