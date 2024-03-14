Support group for unpaid carers helping people with dementia extends into Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crossroads Care Rotherham are venturing into new territory thanks to the Keep in Mind Service, in partnership with Age UK Doncaster and other partners.

The project provides comprehensive well-being support to unpaid carers in Doncaster supporting individuals who are going through pre and post-diagnosis of dementia.

Crossroads Rotherham has collaborated with carers to provide weekly carers groups around the Doncaster region.

The initiative supports carers with a space to socialise with others facing similar challenges and to promote physical and emotional well-being as well as a therapist onsite who will provide free taster therapies.

Organisers welcome the person who is living with dementia to attend with their carer if this is a barrier to the carer attending .

Additional support is available through Crossroads, through Carers Trust Grants. Carers can receive up to £300.