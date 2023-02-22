Supermarket chain supports 31 charities and good causes - including one in Doncaster - with £43,320
Central Co-op has revealed that its Community Dividend Fund has awarded another £43,230 to 31 charities and good causes, supporting communities with access to food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.
As part of the Fund, Central Co-op members can apply for between £100 to £5,000 to support all manner of projects.
Among those benefiting was the 72nd Doncaster Brownies and Rainbows group which was awarded £1,000 from the fund to buy equipment including kitchen utensils, fire pit, baking trays, and more.
Another cause supported is Right Resolution CIC, a youth work project helping young people on their journeys into education, employment and training.
Project Manager Cherry Lester said: “The cost of living crisis has had a major impact on young people’s lives. This grant will enable us to deliver groceries and toiletries, along with much needed purchases, such as coats, underwear, towels and bedding to those most in need.”