Superhero theme as funeral details announced for brave Doncaster youngster Mason Williamson

A superhero tribute will be paid to a brave Doncaster youngster with hundreds expected to pay their respects at his funeral following his tragic death.

Little Mason Williamson, who was born with a rare heart defect, died on December 27 after a lengthy health battle in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

His devastated family have now released details of the 10-year-old’s funeral – with all invited to pay their respects to the battling youngster.

The service will take place on January 12 from 3.40pm at Rose Hill Crematorium, followed by a celebration of his short life at Armthorpe Pit Club.

Funeral details for brave Doncaster youngster Mason Williamson have been announced.

His parents Dave and Nicola said: “It is a open funeral - please be mindful that there will be limited seats so please allow family and close family friends to be seated first.

"The sides may be open also depending on weather and the TVs should be on on the outside.

“There will also be a link for people who are unable to attend so they can still watch the service and then will be available for a further 28 days.

“Mason’s celebration will be at the Pit Club in armthorpe and we are able to stay all night.

“Everyone that knew Mason knew he loved to enjoy himself and loved parties so we have decided to keep the turn on that the club had already booked.

“Dress code is going to be super hero theme – but not costumes please - like a Marvel T-shirt or something - and casual attire.

"If anybody has their Team Mason shirts, a lot of us will be wearing those.”

Two dart boards will also be set up for anyone wanting a game or two, “as Mason loved his darts,” his family said.

The family has asked for family flowers only and added: “There could be quite a big turn out so we apologise to those that may not get a seat at the service.

“Thank you for everybody’s continued support.”

Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Little Mason had been the subject of numerous fundraising campaigns and charity nights.

Last year his parents said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.