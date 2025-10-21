Super spooky Doncaster Halloween house to raise cash for children's hospice
The property in Anfield Road, Cantley might just be spookiest in the whole of Doncaster on the scariest night of the year.
Owner Rico Natale has spent the last few weeks digging ‘graves’ and adorning the property with ghosts, spiders, skeletons, cobwebs and a host of other spine-tingling surprises.
The display is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and is one of many houses across Doncaster which have been decked out for Halloween.
Dubbed the Anfield Horror House, the full display will take place on October 31 and November 1.
Said Rico: “We aim to put on the best Halloween display in Doncaster.
"Every year we expand and improve our display and props - we kindly ask for donations and contributions not towards what we do, but for Bluebell Wood children's hospice.”