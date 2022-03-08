Super sniffer dogs were in action at Doncaster's South Yorkshire Air Museum

Normally no dogs are allowed at the museum, but these highly trained award-winning Super Sniffer dogs were tasked with finding numerous odour hides around the museum.

Their impeccable behaviour and ability to continue to search amongst members of the public earned them many compliments from the public, volunteers and members of staff.

Of course, this sort of work is associated with gundog breeds and there were a few of them taking part, but in fact many breeds can prove their worth with scentwork – in the team there were labradors, cocker spaniels, crossbreeds, a curly coated retriever, a German shepherd, a leonberger, a lagotto romagnolo, and even a chihuahua proved that scentwork is possible with any breed and is a great way to use both the dog’s mind and body.

If you want to find out more about scentwork classes, contact Angela White at [email protected]

Based on the former RAF Doncaster site, the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum hosts a vast collection of aircraft and helicopters from the first years of flight, right up to the modern day from the biplanes flown at the 1909 Doncaster Air Show to military fast jets like the harrier and meteor and civil light aircraft seen around the world.

If you want to see the IABTC Supper Sniffer dog team in action, they will be back at the Aircraft Museum on October 2.

They can also be seen working at the Trolley Bus Museum at Sandtoft over the Easter weekend.