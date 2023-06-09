“Summer in the city” campaign launched offering season-long programme in Doncaster

Running from June until the end of September, the city will be filled with a variety of events including festivals, activities, clubs, gigs and more.

This is on top of the usual variety of events that take place on a regular basis, from quiz nights to markets to summer shopping schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Doncaster Council, local businesses, community groups and other partners have pulled together a programme of events to help residents and visitors plan their summer itinerary in advance, with some highlights including: The biggest Armed Forces Day celebration in Doncaster’s history on 24th June; Outdoor Cinema on 15th July; Doncaster’s biggest Fancy Dress party on 29th July; Doncaster’s Pride Festival on 12th August; DN ONE Live – 1st-3rd September.

Events are taking place throughout the summer

The council’s Visit Doncaster team has pulled together a handy list of 100s of events, activities – as well as a guide to all the regular summer events – which is available in full via the Visit Doncaster website - https://www.visitdoncaster.com/news/summer-in-the-city/

Cabinet member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, Councillor Nigel Ball, said: “The city centre is a hub of activity this summer, with local businesses and event organisers prepped and ready to welcome visitors to enjoy the city in the hot temperatures and the longer nights.

“Events are in-place to take you right through the season until the very end of September, with endless lists to choose from on top of the normal events and festivities. Take a look and plan your diary for this summer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the city centre are advised to enjoy the festivities sensibly – by drinking responsibly and being respectful to other visitors in the area. Free parking is available at many council operated car parks after 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and all day on Sundays, and the city also operates a park and ride system, as well as offering cycle lanes and facilities to lock up a bicycle.

For further information on transport facilities to and within the city centre – visit https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/transport-streets-parking/car-parking-in-doncaster