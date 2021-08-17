Submit your favourite pet photos in new Doncaster RSPCA calendar competition

RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch has launched its annual Rescue Pet Calendar Competition to celebrate the rescue animals across the region.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:26 pm

Owners are encouraged to submit their favourite photos of their pets, with the winning 12 photos to be featured in their 2022 calendar.

Kate Brown, branch marketing manager, said: “The calendar will be on sale from this October and will help raise vital funds for the local, self-funded animal centre.”

To submit your entry visit the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre Facebook page HERE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Teddy and Stanley were among last year's winners

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Marie was selected as one of last year's winners
Rotherham