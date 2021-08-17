Submit your favourite pet photos in new Doncaster RSPCA calendar competition
RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch has launched its annual Rescue Pet Calendar Competition to celebrate the rescue animals across the region.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:26 pm
Owners are encouraged to submit their favourite photos of their pets, with the winning 12 photos to be featured in their 2022 calendar.
Kate Brown, branch marketing manager, said: “The calendar will be on sale from this October and will help raise vital funds for the local, self-funded animal centre.”
To submit your entry visit the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre Facebook page HERE.