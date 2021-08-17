Submit your favourite pet photos in new Doncaster RSPCA calendar competition

Owners are encouraged to submit their favourite photos of their pets, with the winning 12 photos to be featured in their 2022 calendar.

Kate Brown, branch marketing manager, said: “The calendar will be on sale from this October and will help raise vital funds for the local, self-funded animal centre.”

To submit your entry visit the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre Facebook page HERE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teddy and Stanley were among last year's winners

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.