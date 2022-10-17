This year so far, there have been 18 complaints.

The data comes from law firm Simpson Millar which gathered data on all councils in the UK.

Broken down, there were 39 complaints in 2019, 20 in 2020 and 41 in 2021.

Doncaster parks have been under scrutiny

South Yorkshire was on the list of counties with the most complaints against their play equipment, ranking at ninth.

Hampshire was found to be the council with the most dangerous play equipment in the country.

Dan Swaine who is the Director for Economy and Environment at Doncaster Council, said: “Doncaster Council regularly inspects and maintains all public play areas across the borough to a high standard.

“Regrettably, the actions of some individuals who commit instances of anti-social behaviour e.g. vandalism have blighted these children’s recreational facilities.”

He went on to say: “It is due to the increase in popularity of these areas that reports of misuse are on the increase. We respond as a matter of urgency to all cases and are keen to point out that, while the number of complaints logged in Doncaster may be perceived as high, when compared to other areas, there were relatively few reported accidents – just 8 in total since January 2019.”

The study also showed that vandalism was one of the main causes for complaints.

To see the list of counties with the most complaints and for more information, visit the website at https://www.simpsonmillar.co.uk/media/personal-injury/the-most-dangerous-playgrounds-in-the-uk/

