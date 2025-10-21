Students to take on gruelling South Yorkshire football stadium walk

Teenage students will take on a gruelling tour of South Yorkshire football stadiums to raise money for charity.

80 students from Sheffield United Community College will take on a 30-mile, 12-hour sponsored walk between South Yorkshire football stadiums, setting off at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium.

The walkers, aged 16 to 19, are taking on the challenge in aid of the Sheffield-based national charity, Support Dogs and have already raised £4,500 for the assistance dogs charity.

Their walk starts at Doncaster Rovers’ stadium this Thursday at 7am before they head on to Rotherham United, Support Dogs’ two bases in Brightside and Hillsborough and then on to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Some of the students who will be taking on the 30 mile, 12 hour walk.

Their challenge is in aid of Sheffield-based national charity Support Dogs, which provides, trains and supports specialist assistance dogs for autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy and physical disability.

The teenagers are keen to smash the £3,000 they raised last year for a separate charity.

Ryan Collins, head of education and training at Sheffield United Community Foundation, which runs the college, said: “This challenge is not only a test of determination and teamwork, but also a way for our students to come together and raise as much as possible for an incredible cause.

“The students are the ones driving the sponsorship element and this really helps with developing key life skills around fundraising and community engagement.

“Every penny raised will go directly to Support Dogs to help them continue their life-changing work.

“We’re also excited that some of the amazing Support Dogs will be supporting us on the route, helping raise awareness and inspiring everyone along the way. We hope to get lots of cheers of support en-route.”

Tess Thompson, community fundraising manager at Support Dogs, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sheffield United Community College has chosen to support our charity.

“We wish them every success on this challenging walk, which will help us to change many lives via the power of our amazing assistance dogs.”

To sponsor the students, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/sheffield-united-community-college-2025 Follow Sheffield United Community College’s social media for live updates on the walk.

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.