The programme is for adults of all ages living in Edlington and Hexthorpe and offers a wellbeing ‘pick ‘n’ mix’ of activities to suit a range of needs and interests. Qualified staff will work alongside individuals to help people make and sustain positive changes to wellbeing.

All activity – from counselling to creative workshops, welfare advice to wellbeing MOTs - is offered either in community spaces, by telephone and/or in people’s homes, and offers both one to one and group-based work. By coming to the sessions, people will find ways to feel good and become more connected to others in their community.

Stronger Links brings together a group of six local charities with a proven impact in improving health and wellbeing:

Stronger Links consortium provides a programme of free activity for adults in Edlington and Hexthorpe. Credit: JAMES MULKEEN

Age UK Doncaster (AUKD) empowers and supports older people in Doncaster to live and age well. Wellbeing advisors can help anyone aged 50 and over with a wide range of issues including health and wellbeing advice, benefits assessments and helping people to make and sustain social connections. Phone 01302 812345 and [email protected], quoting ‘Stronger Links’. www.ageuk.org.uk/doncaster

Changing Lives - Wellbeing practitioners will deliver wellbeing workshops and one to ones in around Hexthorpe and Edington communities. Sessions including mindfulness, arts & crafts and music therapy will help build social connections and improve resilience. Contact Carmelle on 01302 309800 or email [email protected] quoting ‘Stronger Links’, www.changing-lives.org.uk/find-support/doncaster-community-hub

darts (award-winning Doncaster creative health charity) - Try poetry, song writing and music making in a fun, friendly group for adults to boost wellbeing. These Edlington sessions help build social and personal skills in confidence, communication and teamwork. No experience needed, everyone welcome. Contact Amy on 01302 493991 or email [email protected] quoting ‘Stronger Links’. www.wearedarts.org.uk

Live Inclusive is a Disability Charity that also supports people with long term health conditions. People can find out if they are entitled to welfare benefits; get help to fill out forms or obtain general advice and guidance. Contact Live Inclusive and our Benefits Advice & Information Worker to arrange a visit. Staff can support with blue badge applications, attendance and carer's allowance, Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and more. Contact 01302 592400 or email [email protected], quoting ‘Stronger Links’. www.liveinclusive.org.uk

Open Minds Counselling Services Ltd. is an award-winning Doncaster charity. Open Minds can provide 10 sessions of weekly in person or telephone counselling in Hexthorpe and Edlington to adults of any age. To make a referral please phone or text 07765 224564 quoting 'Stronger Links'. www.counsellingdoncaster.com

Project 6 provides services for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use. The programme offers one to one brief interventions in Edlington and Hexthorpe to people affected by alcohol use. Staff will look at a person’s relationship with alcohol and choices regarding reducing or abstaining from alcohol. There’s an opportunity to explore the benefits of reducing or stopping drinking, as well as the consequences of current patterns of drinking. There are also Peer Led SMART groups in the community. Contact 01302 360090, quoting ‘Stronger Links’. www.project6.org.uk/doncaster

For people living outside of Edlington and Hexthorpe, please check individual websites for activities and support across Doncaster.

Stronger Links is supported by Social Prescribing (South Yorkshire Housing Association) and Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough and is funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the Integrated Care Board through the City of Doncaster Council Well Doncaster Team.