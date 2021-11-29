Strictly The Real Full Monty: When Doncaster charity TV stripping show will air

A string of star names visited Rossington Hall earlier this year to film scenes for Strictly The Real Full Monty which will see them daring to bare all in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

And the show will air on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 December at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

The show will be hosted by Diversity star Ashley Banjo and also features EastEnders actress Laila Morse, Blue singer Duncan James and former Olympic athlete Colin Jackson as well as a host of other star names.

A host of celebrities came to Rossington Hall to film for Strictly The Real Full Monty. (Photo: Rossington Hall).

Rossington Hall revealed that it had hosted the celebrities, sharing a photo of them at the hotel on its Facebook page.

A post said: “We can’t wait to watch this happy bunch on ITV in December. We so enjoyed hosting them for a few days filming.”

Manager Tim McIntosh welcomed the line-up of celebrities who’ll be taking off their kit in the name of cancer awareness.

The famous faces will put on a show for a Blackpool audience to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

“I’m so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty,” Banjo said in a statement.

“It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!”

The show has aired on ITV over the last few years with a different line-up each year.

From Strictly Come Dancing stars and singers, to Love Island contestants and TV presenters, this year’s contestants are a varied bunch – but you’re bound to recognise them.