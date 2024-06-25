Stranded Doncaster students enjoy selfies with cricket ace Kevin Pietersen and Springboks
The students from the animal care department at Doncaster College met up with the sports stars in London after they all faced airport delays en route to Johannesburg.
A spokesperson for Doncaster College said the students, who are in South Africa for a project helping animals in the wild, said: “Unfortunately there were some delays with our flight to South Africa.
"Students stayed positive, especially after meeting the Springboks and Kevin Pietersen who have all been very kind letting the students get pictures and autographs.”
The Springboks are the country’s national rugby union team and are reigning world champions, having won the World Cup a record four times in 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023.
They were returning from a 41-13 win over Wales at Twickenham.
Pietersen meanwhile is regarded as one of the greatest English batsman to have played the game and led England to victory in the 2010 T20 World Cup but is best remembered for the 2005 Ashes series against Australia.
The 2-1 victory was the first for England since 1986-87 with Pietersen instrumental in his country’s success, scoring a total of 473 across the course of the series.
Along with the rest of the England team, Pietersen was recognised in the 2006 New Year Honours, being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to cricket.
