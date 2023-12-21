Storm Pia: Strong winds force cancellation of Doncaster's Frost Festival finale
The feast of festive fun was due to take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 6pm.
But disappointed Doncaster Council bosses have been forced to pull the plug as the city is buffetted by 50mph gusts.
A spokesman said: “Sadly the decision has been taken to cancel this evening’s event in Gresley Square.
“With the current high winds, which are expected to continue until the early hours of tomorrow, we are unable to safely prepare and deliver the planned event.
“We looked at what could be salvaged and whilst small amounts of the event might have withstood the weather the overriding concern is for the safety of staff, performers and the public and in assessing the risks we are left with no option but to cancel.
“We apologise to you all but safety must come first.”