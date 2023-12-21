Storm Pia: Northern Powergrid reports power cuts in Doncaster that may not be restored for upto four hours

As Storm Pia batters the country with gusts of winds reaching upto 80mph in some places, Northern Powergrid has reported a number of power cuts in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is currently unplanned power cuts in DN9 2BU, 2BY and 2BT, in the village of Wroot.

There are less than ten premises affected and it is expected the power will be restored by 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also affected is DN6 0EH and DN6 0RD in Askern, again with less than ten properties without power.

Storm Pia is battering the country.

Engineers are currently reviewing how long it will take to get this power back on.