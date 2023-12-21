News you can trust since 1925
Storm Pia: Northern Powergrid reports power cuts in Doncaster that may not be restored for upto four hours

As Storm Pia batters the country with gusts of winds reaching upto 80mph in some places, Northern Powergrid has reported a number of power cuts in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
There is currently unplanned power cuts in DN9 2BU, 2BY and 2BT, in the village of Wroot.

There are less than ten premises affected and it is expected the power will be restored by 4pm.

Also affected is DN6 0EH and DN6 0RD in Askern, again with less than ten properties without power.

Storm Pia is battering the country.Storm Pia is battering the country.
Engineers are currently reviewing how long it will take to get this power back on.

A spokesman said: “The power cut affecting the properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serves those areas. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.”

