Storm Jocelyn is the second named storm in four days and has brought strong winds overnight across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Teams responded quickly and have already reconnected 21,000 customers and are working to restore supplies to our 6,000 customers currently without power.

Whilst not at the scale of Storm Isha, the company is seeing some disruption to customers’ power supplies with around 27,000 customers having been affected so far across all regions.

Storm Jocelyn: Northern Powergrid update as of 10.30am.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to work throughout today where it is safe to do so and, although working in challenging conditions, we are aiming to get all customers affected by Storm Jocelyn back on supply today.

“We are keeping customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.

“We know how difficult it can be during a power cut, and our teams are working to safely get power back on as quickly as possible.

“Despite the continued challenging conditions, our teams are aiming to restore power to those customers affected by Storm Jocelyn today and are carrying out repairs wherever conditions permit. They are actively assessing any damage, answering customer calls, deploying support vehicles and coordinating work to safely restore power as quickly as possible for customers.”

If you need additional support as a result of the damage being caused, please get in touch. For customers who are part of the Priority Services Membership, they will make sure you receive extra help, and will keep in touch with you to let you know the time your power is likely to be back on. They can contact you regardless of the time of day, or night, by text message if they have a mobile phone number for you, or by calling you if they only have a landline number for you. Alternatively, you can contact the dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996. If you know someone or would like to sign up to the Priority Services Membership you can do so at northernpowergrid.com/care or by calling 105.

Louise Lowes, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Customer Service, said; “Whilst not at the scale of Storm Isha, we are seeing some disruption for customers due to Storm Jocelyn. Our teams were ready to respond, and we are making good progress restoring power, assessing damage and prioritising the repairs so we can get our customers safely back on supply as soon as possible today.

“Weather conditions remain challenging in some areas, but our teams are continuing to work wherever it is safe to do so, and we are supporting our customers.

“We will keep our power cut map updated with estimated restoration times for customers’ power and we will keep our customers updated by text message. Updates will also be provided on our social media channels which we encourage customers to share.

“We thank our customers for their patience. We are doing all we can to provide updates about when we will be able to get their power safely back on.”

If you have been impacted by a power cut, please call 105 or use the website to report online: www.northernpowergrid.com/powercuts-map. You can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

“We will do everything we can to get the power back on and support our customers whilst we work to repair any damage. If you need additional support, please contact us. For more information, visit our weather page: https://www.northernpowergrid.com/weather-warning