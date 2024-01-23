Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cloud has thickened and winds strengthened throughout the day in association with the approaching Storm Jocelyn.

This storm will bring heavy rain and widespread gales, but mild with a maximum temperature of 13°C.

Tonight there will be widespread gales continuing through the night. Heavy rain eases off into the evening, to be replaced by blustery showers moving in from the west. Minimum temperature 6°C.

Here what's in store.

Tomorrow, winds will ease through the day, although gale strength gusts likely persisting over the Pennines. Bright or sunny for most, with isolated showers early on and during then during the evening. Maximum temperature 9°C.