Storm Jocelyn: Bringing heavy rain and widespread gales to Doncaster

Storm Jocelyn on the back of Storm Isha is set to bring heavy rain and widespread gales to Doncaster from today.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
The cloud has thickened and winds strengthened throughout the day in association with the approaching Storm Jocelyn.

This storm will bring heavy rain and widespread gales, but mild with a maximum temperature of 13°C.

Tonight there will be widespread gales continuing through the night. Heavy rain eases off into the evening, to be replaced by blustery showers moving in from the west. Minimum temperature 6°C.

Tomorrow, winds will ease through the day, although gale strength gusts likely persisting over the Pennines. Bright or sunny for most, with isolated showers early on and during then during the evening. Maximum temperature 9°C.

More wet and windy weather looks to return on Thursday. Any lingering rain clearing early on Friday, bright and sunny spells following. Cloudier on Saturday with rain possible late on.

