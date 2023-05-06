Storm hit Doncaster as the city prepared to celebrate King Charles III Coronation Day
A storm hit Doncaster yesterday as the city geared up to celebrate King Charles III Coronation Day with street parties, afternoon teas and the old fashioned old knees up.
The weather, which was predicted, took a turn after a mild cloudy morning, with heavy rain, thunder and lightning across the whole of Yorkshire.
But did rain stop preparation for you?
