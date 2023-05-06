News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
2 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
3 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
9 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Storm hit Doncaster as the city prepared to celebrate King Charles III Coronation Day

A storm hit Doncaster yesterday as the city geared up to celebrate King Charles III Coronation Day with street parties, afternoon teas and the old fashioned old knees up.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:23 BST

The weather, which was predicted, took a turn after a mild cloudy morning, with heavy rain, thunder and lightning across the whole of Yorkshire.

But did rain stop preparation for you?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’d love to see your Coronation Day pictures. Please send any you may have, along with who is in the picture and where it was taken to [email protected]

Lightning strikes in Doncaster this afternoon. Picture and video by Jamie RushtonLightning strikes in Doncaster this afternoon. Picture and video by Jamie Rushton
Lightning strikes in Doncaster this afternoon. Picture and video by Jamie Rushton
Related topics:Charles IIIDoncasterYorkshire