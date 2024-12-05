Storm Darragh: Doncaster artisan craft fayre cancelled over weekend weather fears

An artisan and craft fayre due to take place in Doncaster has been cancelled because of Storm Darragh.

The event, scheduled to take place at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping on Saturday 7 December has been cancelled due to a forecast of strong winds, with Storm Darragh set to batter the UK.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “The yellow weather warning for strong winds this weekend has unfortunately meant we’ve had to cancel Saturday’s Artisan and Craft Fayre.

“It’s not been an easy decision to make, but wind gusts are expected to reach more than 50mph, and with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, it simply wouldn’t be safe for our stall holders, customers and staff.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Two more Artisan and Craft Fayres are scheduled to take place at Lakeside Village this month, on Saturday 14 December and Saturday 21 December.

For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk