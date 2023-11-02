Storm Ciaran: Strong winds and heavy rain lead to more flooding in Doncaster
Storm Ciaran has brought with it strong winds and heavy rain and led to more flooding in Doncaster, despite the brunt of the bad weather hitting the south of the UK.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following roads are closed due to flooding according to the City of Doncaster Council:
Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby
Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun
Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby
Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake
Jack Row Lane, Bramwith
Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith
Pastures Road, Mexborough
Thorpe Bank, Thorpe in Balne