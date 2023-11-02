News you can trust since 1925
Storm Ciaran: Strong winds and heavy rain lead to more flooding in Doncaster

Storm Ciaran has brought with it strong winds and heavy rain and led to more flooding in Doncaster, despite the brunt of the bad weather hitting the south of the UK.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:25 GMT
The following roads are closed due to flooding according to the City of Doncaster Council:

Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road, Denaby

Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun

Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby

Plumtree Hill Road, Fishlake

Jack Row Lane, Bramwith

Woodhouse Green Lane, Bramwith

Pastures Road, Mexborough

Thorpe Bank, Thorpe in Balne

