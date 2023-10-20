Storm Babet: 40,000 Northern Powergrid residents and businesses affected by power cuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Powergrid is experiencing some disruption to power supply with just over 40,000 customers affected by a power cut so far.

A spokesman said: “We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

“Our teams responded quickly and have already managed to get approximately 75 per cent of affected customers’ power back on. We will keep customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.

Storm Babet has hit hard.

“The situation is fast-moving, and we will keep monitoring our progress to give affected customers the best estimate of when power is likely to be back on. This may change as the impact of the storm on the network becomes clear, and we need to ensure it is safe for our engineers to be working, but we will keep customers informed as soon as we know more.

“Customer support vehicles have been deployed to some of the most affected areas and welfare support arrangements being coordinated to support customers. Keep an eye on our social media channels for updates.”

Louise Lowes, Head of Customer Services at Northern Powergrid, said, “We understand the impact power cuts like this can have on our communities, and our teams are working around the clock in challenging conditions to do everything possible to keep the electricity on. Our main priorities are to deal with emergency situations as quickly as possible, supporting our customers and ensuring our people can work safely as soon as the conditions allow.

“We will keep the power cut map on our website updated as more information becomes available and we will keep our customers updated by text message. We will also post to our social media channels which we encourage our customers to share.

“Our customer support vehicles are being sent to areas most affected to offer hot drinks and charging stations and other essentials whilst we work to fix any problems. We are also linking in with local agency partners to best support our communities affected as a result of the storm. We encourage anyone who knows of neighbours or relatives who may be in a vulnerable position to ensure they register for our Priority Service Membership online at www.northernpowergrid.com or to call us on 105 so we can ensure they get the additional support they need.

“We will continue to keep our customers updated about when we will be able to get their power safely back on and recommend people look at our website for how to best prepare whilst we work to keep the network going through Storm Babet.”

If you have been impacted by a power cut and you have not yet heard from Northern Powergrid please call 105 or use the website to report online: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts.

You can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.