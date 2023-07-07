Sticker seller Phillip Hartley banned from Doncaster railway station and LNER trains

Hartley has reportedly been banned from entering the station for three years with the expulsion also extending to a ban from all LNER trains for the same period of time.

It is not the first time Hartley, who brands himself the Love Campaigner and has had numerous brushes with the law on the nation’s railways, has been given a rail ban.

In 2020, he was jailed for assaulting a British Transport Police officer and banned from entering any Network Rail station or boarding trains.

Hartley shared a letter explaining the ban on his own Facebook page.

The LNER headed note said: “It has come to the attention of this office that you have breached Railway Byelaws whilst using LNER services.

"Considering your recent activity, you have demonstrated your lack of respect and compliance with railway rules and regulations.

“Having considered the nature of your unacceptable behaviour and your lack of consideration, it is my submission that you are denied access to facilities operated by

London North Eastern Railway.”

The ban is reportedly effective until July 5, 2026 and states: “You are not to travel on any train operated by London North Eastern Railway

“You are not to enter any station premise managed by London North Eastern Railway.

“Should you breach the order you will be committing trespass which is a criminal offence and is punishable by a substantial fine or imprisonment.

The letter added: “We would expect persons entering premises or travelling on our trains to follow the rules and regulations that govern the rail network. In particular we would expect all our customers to follow the expected protocol in a public place or a place to which our customers have access.”

“In partnership with the British Transport Police we share the common goal to deliver a safe railway environment that is free from disruption, and the fear of crime. The railways and trains are private property, LNER feels that you are abusing the privileges we allow to our customers.