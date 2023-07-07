News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Sticker seller Phillip Hartley banned from Doncaster railway station and LNER trains

Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been banned from the city’s railway station and all LNER trains – and has been warned he faces fines and prison if he is caught flouting the ruling.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST

Hartley has reportedly been banned from entering the station for three years with the expulsion also extending to a ban from all LNER trains for the same period of time.

It is not the first time Hartley, who brands himself the Love Campaigner and has had numerous brushes with the law on the nation’s railways, has been given a rail ban.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2020, he was jailed for assaulting a British Transport Police officer and banned from entering any Network Rail station or boarding trains.

Phillip Hartley has been given a three year ban from Doncaster railway station, other LNER operated stations and all LNER trains.Phillip Hartley has been given a three year ban from Doncaster railway station, other LNER operated stations and all LNER trains.
Phillip Hartley has been given a three year ban from Doncaster railway station, other LNER operated stations and all LNER trains.
Most Popular

Hartley shared a letter explaining the ban on his own Facebook page.

The LNER headed note said: “It has come to the attention of this office that you have breached Railway Byelaws whilst using LNER services.

"Considering your recent activity, you have demonstrated your lack of respect and compliance with railway rules and regulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having considered the nature of your unacceptable behaviour and your lack of consideration, it is my submission that you are denied access to facilities operated by

London North Eastern Railway.”

The ban is reportedly effective until July 5, 2026 and states: “You are not to travel on any train operated by London North Eastern Railway

“You are not to enter any station premise managed by London North Eastern Railway.

“Should you breach the order you will be committing trespass which is a criminal offence and is punishable by a substantial fine or imprisonment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter added: “We would expect persons entering premises or travelling on our trains to follow the rules and regulations that govern the rail network. In particular we would expect all our customers to follow the expected protocol in a public place or a place to which our customers have access.”

“In partnership with the British Transport Police we share the common goal to deliver a safe railway environment that is free from disruption, and the fear of crime. The railways and trains are private property, LNER feels that you are abusing the privileges we allow to our customers.

"We exercise our right to stop anyone using the rail network where our services operate, as we see fit.”

Related topics:LNERDoncasterNetwork RailFacebook