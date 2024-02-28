Steven Gerrard photos, Louis Vuitton purses and vacuum cleaners - the weird things left on Doncaster's trains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former engineer heads up LNER’s Lost and Found, reuniting customers with their items, sometimes even delivering them personally.

Over the past six years, Maurice has looked after thousands of items that have been found onboard or left behind, with mobile phones and laptops among the most common belongings recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Maurice often receives the odd item you would expect people to perhaps miss, such as a bright orange lifebuoy, an enormous life-sized cuddly toy, a pram - complete with baby food, walkers, wheelchairs and very recently, an electric bike.

Maurice Green is master of LNER's lost and found archive.

As Maurice explained, no two days are the same: “Even though I’ve been doing this job for a while, I’m often amazed by just what is left behind or lost on our trains or in our stations.

"We work hard to return as many items as possible, both large and small, from luggage to the more unusual items we come across, such as a prosthetic leg. Many customers are really grateful to be reunited with their belongings and we’re delighted to be able to help.”

Maurice is certainly kept busy, with nearly 100 items arriving from one LNER station alone in an afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the most memorable items that Maurice recalls either coming across or reuniting with their owners are,

1. A signed picture of Steven Gerrard taken at the 2005 Champion League final in Istanbul.

2. A mobile disco, complete with a set of DJ mixing decks.

3. A Louis Vuitton purse which held huge sentimental value to its owner. Maurice treasures reuniting the purse with its distraught owner as one of the most special moments of his career.

4. Numerous children’s cuddly toys and baby comforters.

5. A Dyson vacuum cleaner.

After a while, items that are left unclaimed are sent to auction, where the proceeds are donated to LNER’s partner charity CALM and a local charity that supports bereaved children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maurice said: “I’m proud that in the last year alone we helped to raise £20,000 for CALM. It’s good to know that the money from the sale of unclaimed or unwanted items is put to good use, helping people and making a difference.