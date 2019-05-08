Stars from The Hugh Jackman Show stay in Doncaster during secret location rehearsals

Some of the worlds top dancers have been staying at the Crown Hotel in Bawtry for two weeks.

The cast and crew are the line-up for the new Hugh Jackman Show - The show called The Man. The Music.

The show, will see Hugh Jackman perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and other Broadway shows and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Rehearsing locally at a secret location for two weeks, the crew enjoyed all the amenities of Bawtry which are just on the doorstep of the hotel.

Katey Dent Sales Manager commented: “The crew were all so lovely and our staff got to know them all – such a friendly bunch.

”The production company have used our hotel before and knew that we could look after the group well and offer them a home from home stay as they are away from home for such a long time.”

She added “Many of the dancers have worked on Broadway and the Westend and are at the top of their game. We will miss them as they brought a great new vibe to Bawtry and the hotel. It would be great to see them back in Bawtry again in the future”.

https://www.hughjackmantheshow.com #visitbawtry