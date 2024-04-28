Star of hit new ITV plane drama thriller Red Eye is coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jemma Moore, who plays Jess, an investigative journalist probing a series of murders aboard a long-haul flight from London to Beijing, will be at Doncaster Unleashed Comic-Con later this year.

Fans will be able to meet and quiz the actress who has also appeared in Lockwood and Co, Host, Two Doors Down and Silent Witness.

The event will take place at The Dome on June 2 from 9am to 6pm.

Actress Jemma Moore is coming to Doncaster.

There will also be an appearance from actor Ryan Quarmby, star of The Last Kingdom and The Gathering.

A spokesman said: “Jemma and Ryan will take part in the full range of activities over the course of the day, including signing autographs, having photos with fans and answering fan questions.”