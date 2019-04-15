Stand up to cancer charity bake event

An Isle family dealing first hand with the devastating affects of cancer are hosting a charity bake-off to raise cash for a new hospital family room

Diane Bellamy and daughter Louise Jowett are hosting the event to raise funds for the Stand Up To Cancer Appeal and support the development of a family room at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for end of life care.

Residents can enter their bakes or buy cakes at the event at the White Hart Inn, West Stockwith on May 12 at 3pm..

This will be the second time the family have hosted an event of this kind.

Louise said: “In 2018 my mum and I decided to host a bake off event in memory of my Nanna, Yvonne who died of cancer.

“Our plans began to gain momentum and it was full steam ahead; until my dad, Andy Bellamy attended a medical appointment due to a relentless cough, it was then we were giving the devastating diagnosis of ‘stage 4, small cell lung cancer’- incurable.”

Determined to raise money the family continued with the fundraiser and went on to raise £4,000.

In November the family received the news that Andy was in remission.

But as plans were underway for this year’s event they were hit with the devastating news that Andy's cancer had returned.

Louise said: “This time it seems a much harder pill to swallow with the chances of infection during treatment much higher this time around. However, we are very determined to host our event.”

Residents are invited to come along to the event or donate at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dianes-giving-page-142