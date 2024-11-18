Stand back Luke Littler as national darts competition at Doncaster pub welcomes players from across the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the best darts players in the county are converging on the Foresters Arms in Adwick-le-Street tomorrow, Tuesday November 19.

National competition, the ADC, opens its next round called The Vault, with huge cash prizes and places on the Modus Darts Series up for grabs.

24 players have booked in to compete for points over a seven week series, culminating in a Yorkshire and Humber regional and then national finals.

Donna Mourning, landlady of the Foresters Arms said: “It’s amazing, we’ve built four custom dart boards, new oches and even built a finals board on our stage.

"We can’t wait to welcome all the players on Tuesday and look forward to seeing how well they get on and if anyone wants to come and watch there’s plenty of room in the new darts area.” The Vault series is now gaining a ton of publicity all across the UK with all standards taking part, there’s even an under 65 averages final so everyone has a chance of the big final experience. The Foresters have a couple of top teams themselves and their A team plays in the highest league of The Bob Nellis Monday night league which has several 100 players from all over Doncaster playing every week.

Kevin ‘The Roof’ Hepworth, captain of Foggies A wanted to let everyone know how much darts means to the community: “We’ve got some incredible young players in the team, Morgan Shillito in particular who’s playing in the ADC development tour and hit a ninet leg recently.

"And Connor Sheldon who had a 170 finish in the league last year. Doncaster is traditionally a hot bed of darts and with all these young players coming through it’s set for more success, especially with events like the ADC Vault coming to us.”