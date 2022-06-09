The former McGill’s chemist in Sprotbrough has been rebranded as Pickfords Pharmacy as part of a business-wide rebrand which has been rolled out during May.

It is one of two local pharmacy chains based in and around Doncaster to get the new look after becoming part of a larger group last year.

All McGill’s and D&R Sharp branches have been renamed as part of the enlarged business which was created in July 2021 when the two businesses combined with Mr Pickfords, another group based in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The new Pickfords branch in Sprotbrough has been welcomed by staff.

In total, the group operates 21 pharmacies, with 11 in and around Doncaster.

Following installation of their new signage, each branch has been organising a celebration event to share the good news with their patients and local community. The former McGills branch in Main Street Sprotborough held a coffee and cake afternoon and asked local vicar Amanda Baraclough to formally re-open the new pharmacy.

Branch manager Emily Stoddart said “we are so excited to be relaunching as Pickfords Pharmacy.

"We’ve still got the same great team dispensing medicines and providing services to our patients, but the new signage really helps us to stand out.

"We love supporting our local community really hope more people will come in and see how we can help them”.