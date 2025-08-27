Staff at troubled Doncaster bar hit out at pub firm over unpaid wages

Staff at a troubled Doncaster bar say they have not been paid – and have hit out at the firm which owns the pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough has undergone a series of problems in recent weeks, with police called to the venue last week on the day that owners who had been in charge at the premises for just four weeks moved out amid turbulent scenes.

Now, a member of staff, who has asked not to be named, claims that a number of workers have not been paid – with uspet employees demanding cash from WJS, the firm which owns and operates the pub in Sprotbrough Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worker said: “We’re being terribly treated - it has been nothing but hell.

The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough has had a turbulent few weeks - with staff now claiming they have not been paid.

“WJS are shocking.

"They're refusing to pay us for the work we did under the previous owners. They say they're not liable.

"People are hundreds of pounds down and now we're having to work a week in hand for the new managers.

"Staff have been completely mistreated by WJS. We're expected to just carry on as normal when we all have bills to pay and families to keep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, new bosses pledged a “fresh chapter” – after police were called on the day that managers who only took control of the bar in July moved out.

Officers were called to the premises on Monday – and the pub was closed following the incident.

It is understood that staff called in the police following a row at the premises.

The Sprotbrough Road bar is now under its third set of managers in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, WJS confirmed that a new management team had been installed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Monday 18 August we were called to reports of a disturbance in Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and a public order offence was recorded.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Long-standing managers Craig and Karen Davis, who had been in charge at The Newton Arms for a decade, announced their departure in mid–July and were replaced by new managers whose tenure only lasted four weeks.

We have contacted WJS for comment.