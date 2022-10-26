Staff and customers at Doncaster pub boost baby loss Serenity Appeal with £1,000

Bosses at The House Martin raised the cash for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital’s Serenity Appeal which aims to create a dedicated bereavement suite for families who have experienced baby loss at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

General Manager Neil Morley said: “We contacted the Serenity Appeal for charity collection pots in March with the idea that by October, we wanted to raise a target of at least £1000 to go to the appeal.

"Our Sunday night quiz saw a small portion each week going towards our charity appeals, as well as hosting a fundraising family fun day in August, where we had a tombola stall with prizes donated by staff and a raffle with support from local business.

Left to right, Emily Willerton Assistant Manager, Neil’s wife Jayne, Linsey Fergus and Shannon Harpe, both team members of The House Martin.

"We actually managed to beat our initial target by collecting £1,000 in September, but decided to donate it during Baby Loss Awareness Week where we discovered you can actually Gift Aid your donation and increase it by 25p for every £1 you donate.

"We are looking forward to our next charity donation which will be working with Doncaster Lions over Christmas and donating presents to the disadvantaged families they work with through a giving tree in the pub.