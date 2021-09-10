St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. L-r Ellen Senior, Paula Bowen, Hayley Burton, Sarah Clayton, Helen Bowman, Lyndsey Casey and Debbie James,

St Leger Ladies' Day - Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

Ladies Day can only mean one thing, and that’s glamour!

By Barbara Craythorn
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:14 pm

It’s the perfect opportunity for ladies, and gents to get dressed up in their finest gladrags.

Click through our picture gallery to see some of the glamour of Ladies Day 2021.

1. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.

St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. l-r Karen Stanley, Cheryl Emery and Tracey Lygo

Photo: Marie Caley

2. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.

St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. L-r Jenna Patel and Abi Wright

Photo: Marie Caley

3. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.

St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. Sally and Pete Albutt

Photo: Marie Caley

4. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.

St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. Mother and Daughter. Georgia White and Christie White

Photo: Marie Caley

