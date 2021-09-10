St Leger Ladies' Day - Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

It’s the perfect opportunity for ladies, and gents to get dressed up in their finest gladrags.
Click through our picture gallery to see some of the glamour of Ladies Day 2021.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.
St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. l-r Karen Stanley, Cheryl Emery and Tracey Lygo
Photo: Marie Caley
2. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.
St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. L-r Jenna Patel and Abi Wright
Photo: Marie Caley
3. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.
St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. Sally and Pete Albutt
Photo: Marie Caley
4. St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021.
St Leger Festival, Ladies Day 2021. Mother and Daughter. Georgia White and Christie White
Photo: Marie Caley