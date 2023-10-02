News you can trust since 1925
St Leger Homes Tenants’ Choice Awards 2023 winners announced

A helpful neighbour, a budding councillor, and a social club tackling social isolation were amongst the winners at this year’s Tenants’ Choice Awards.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
The annual awards celebrate the amazing work that residents and social housing tenants do to support their neighbours in the community.

Run by St Leger Homes, who manage around 20,000 properties on behalf of City of Doncaster Council, the winners were revealed as part of the organisations Tenant Celebration Event on 28 September at Castle Park, home of Doncaster Knights Rugby Club.

Helen Wharton, Maureen Tennison, Samuel Finn. The Whinfell Community Group, Friends of Martinwells Lake and Scawsby Social Club all scooped the prizes on the day.

The winners.The winners.
The Good Neighbour award went to Helen Wharton. Helen supports everyone in her community and will do anything to help if someone is in need. During Covid she supported neighbours by doing shopping for them and keeping an eye on those who were more at risk.

Young Person of the Year Samuel Finn is actively involved in many groups across Doncaster including the Doncaster Youth Council and the Scouts. He has a real passion to get involved by helping services to develop and work well for young people

Maureen Tennison walked away with the Community Warrior award for being a strong advocate for communities in Edlington and beyond for over 20 years. She has a commitment to improving and protecting the community, dedicating countless hours to raising awareness and organising events to improve things for local people.

Edlington saw another winner when the Friends of Martinwells Lake took home the Cleaner Communities award. The group formed in 2008 with a mission to turn a black spot into a beauty spot. Thanks to the work of local volunteers, the former Brick Pond in Edlington is now a sanctuary for fishing, exercising and bringing the community together.

And finally, Scawsby Social Club were recognised with the Community Wellbeing award. This group’s core values are to tackle social isolation and promote mental wellbeing through the medium of arts and crafts. They are a very inclusive group who welcome everyone in a warm, friendly and inviting way to take part and have fun.

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many amazing tenants and community groups get the recognition they deserve.

“It makes me proud as Chief Executive to see the organisation and our tenants coming together and celebrating the great work everyone does to make things better for all.”

