Doncaster residents are being invited to nominate council tenants and local groups who support their communities for a Tenants Celebration Award.

The annual awards are held by St Leger Homes, who manage around 20,000 properties on behalf of City of Doncaster Council.

The awards honour those people who have made a real difference for others in their communities over the last 12 months, recognising the time and energy they give to help improve lives and our local environment.

Those shortlisted will be invited to a celebration awards ceremony held in November as part of St Leger Homes’ annual Tenants Celebration Event.

St Leger Homes Tenants Celebration Awards 2025 nominations are open.

There are four categories that the public can nominate people for, which are:

Good Neighbour – for someone who goes out of their way to help and support their neighbours. Nominees for this award must be St Leger Homes tenants

Community Group of the Year – for groups that volunteer their time to provide activities and support for local residents. Nominees for this award must be St Leger Homes tenants

Cleaner Communities – to celebrate groups who work to create a cleaner and tidier community, looking after our green spaces and making them something to be proud of.

Community Wellbeing Project – for groups that works at a grassroots local level to provide a space to promote physical, emotional or social wellbeing.

The winners of last year’s event included Susan Smith who won a Good Neighbour award for her work running a local community house and arranging events and trips out for local families.

The Cleaner Communities award was won by Robert Starr who carried out litter picks to keep his Denaby community clean and tidy, as well as volunteering at the community pantry.

Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, Chris Margrave, said: “The Tenants Celebration Awards are a fantastic opportunity to show our appreciation for the hard work our tenants give to support their neighbours in the community. These people are out there making a real difference for others every day so i am delighted to give them the recognition they deserve.

“I encourage everyone to go to https://forms.office.com/e/cBZEAZqXBV to send in your nomination – you have until 31 July 2025 to make your voice heard.”

Anyone needing further support with making their nomination can speak to St Leger Homes’ Customer Involvement Team by email at [email protected]

You can read more at www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/TCAs