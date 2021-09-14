St Leger enjoys 'biggest week in history' as 50,000 pack Doncaster Racecourse

The stands were packed throughout the four-day racing spectacular with 25,000 people cramming onto the course on Saturday for the big race itself.

Stars from The X-Factor, Made In Chelsea, Love Island and Married At First Sight were in attendance for the first fully-attended Leger since 2019.

Last year, fans were permitted on the first day as part of a Government trial at allowing fans to return to sporting fixtures but the rest of the meeting went ahead behind closed doors after Doncaster Council stepped in over spiralling coronavirus rates at the time.

Crowds have flocked back to this year's St Leger Festival.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: “The festival has attracted an outstanding number of attendees this year, a far cry from the eerie silence of 2020’s races.

"Doncaster Racecourse is celebrating the biggest week in its history, after 50,000 glamorous racegoers flocked to the stands to enjoy the four days of the Cazoo St Leger Festival.”

The first day of the festival saw temperatures hit 29 degrees centigrade, one of the hottest ever days in its history, sparking Met Office weather warning for racegoers to stay in the shade if possible.

On Thursday, the champagne lawns were swept with a roaring thunderstorm and sheet rain, just after the last race of the day. Not that it dampened revellers spirits, as they continued to dance in the rain.

The spokesman added: “Cazoo St Leger Day was the highlight of the event, attracting over 25,000 visitors.

"Hospitality boxes were filled to the brim with excited faces and the racecourses Club 1776 Marquee didn’t have a spare seat in the house, as everyone waited impatiently to see who would win the Cazoo St Leger Stakes.”

8/11 favourite Hurricane Lane ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby basked in glory as they galloped across the finishing line in the famous colours of owners, Godolphin, to a roaring crowd.

Crowds danced away into the early evening before heading home as the curtain fell on the latest running of the race, which has been held in Doncaster since 1776.