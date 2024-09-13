St Leger 2024: "Superstars" welcomed as guests of honour at Doncaster Racecourse

A string of unsung hero “superstars” enjoyed a VIP day out at Doncaster Racecourse as part of the second day of the St Leger Festival.

Day two of the Betfred St Leger Festival saw the winners of Doncaster Racecourse’s ‘St Leger Superstars’ competition celebrated as ‘guests of honour’ and join in the festivities at Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, featuring the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing.

Launched by bronze Olympic medalist and Doncaster local, Sarah Stevenson MBE, the ‘St Leger Superstars’ competition set out to recognise those who go above and beyond within society and who deserved an unforgettable day out at the races.

Following a nomination period and public vote, four well-deserving winners were crowned ‘St Leger Superstars’ and were welcomed as ‘Guests of Honour’.

Anya Learoyd, Michael Bateman, Mandy Burns and Dale Roberts all received VIP treatment, where they enjoyed an epic day of horseracing from the comfort of hospitality and received exclusive access to the parade ring alongside Sarah Stevenson, who was there to personally congratulate and celebrate alongside the winners.

The day is entrenched in the history of Doncaster and always promises top-class racing and this year was no different.

Epic battles between determined jockeys ensued from the first race to the last, which made for excellent viewing for spectators.

This year’s feature race saw the race named in honour of Howard Wright, the Doncaster racing journalist who recently passed away.

Howard had attended every Betfred St Leger Festival since 1948.

While there was an array of standout performances, Robert Havlin riding Sweet William trained by John and Thady Gosden, stole the headlines with a show stopping performance that clinched the victory from last year’s winner, Trueshan, and allowed them to claim the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup in what was a spectacle to remember.

‘St Leger Superstar’ and employee at Doncaster Council, Mandy Burns, said: “It’s been such an amazing day and an experience that I could have never imagined. I’m so grateful for everything that Doncaster Racecourse has done for me today and thankfully for the nomination that my colleague, Courtney, made – it was such a lovely surprise and it’s a wonderful feeling knowing that the work I’m doing is valued and appreciated by those around me.”

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Betfred Doncaster Cup Day always provides some fantastic racing and this year’s Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup was no different.

"Everyone here was deeply saddened by the passing of racing journalist and Doncaster regular, Howard Wright; so, we were privileged to work alongside our sponsors, Betfred, to rename the Betfred Doncaster Cup in his honour and welcome his family on course.

“This year we were also able to celebrate those within the community and see our four ‘St Leger Superstars’ enjoy a fantastic day out at this historic race day. They’re all brilliant people with heartfelt stories and all very deserving winners!”

