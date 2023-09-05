News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

St John's Hospice in Doncaster needs help with raffle prizes

Staff at Doncaster’s hospice are appealing to local companies for support with raffle prizes for their festive fundraising.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Fundraising Team at St John’s Hospice in Balby have put out the call for prizes for their Christmas Raffle.

Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who donates raffle prizes throughout the year, but this year, we need a little extra support with the big-ticket items, such as brand-new televisions, mobile phones, or tablets – or even bicycles, so we thought we’d put out a plea to the local business community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve been supporting local patients and families from the Doncaster area for over 31 years, and many people know someone who has been in our care.

St John’s Fundraisers Lindsey Richards (left) and Maureen Harwood (right).St John’s Fundraisers Lindsey Richards (left) and Maureen Harwood (right).
St John’s Fundraisers Lindsey Richards (left) and Maureen Harwood (right).
Most Popular

“The funds we raise go towards providing emotional, social, practical, psychological, and spiritual support for patients and families, over and above the patient’s medical needs.

“Anyone who donates to St John’s Hospice is helping other local patients and families who need our care in the future.”

Anyone would like to donate a raffle prize can contact the Fundraising Team on phone 03000 021 4871, or email [email protected]

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterSt John's Hospice