The Fundraising Team at St John’s Hospice in Balby have put out the call for prizes for their Christmas Raffle.

Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who donates raffle prizes throughout the year, but this year, we need a little extra support with the big-ticket items, such as brand-new televisions, mobile phones, or tablets – or even bicycles, so we thought we’d put out a plea to the local business community.

“We’ve been supporting local patients and families from the Doncaster area for over 31 years, and many people know someone who has been in our care.

St John’s Fundraisers Lindsey Richards (left) and Maureen Harwood (right).

“The funds we raise go towards providing emotional, social, practical, psychological, and spiritual support for patients and families, over and above the patient’s medical needs.

“Anyone who donates to St John’s Hospice is helping other local patients and families who need our care in the future.”

Anyone would like to donate a raffle prize can contact the Fundraising Team on phone 03000 021 4871, or email [email protected]