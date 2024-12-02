St John Ambulance campaign aimed at saving lives by lifting the taboo about touching a woman's breasts to give CPR

St John Ambulance as launched a national campaign ‘CPR Bra’ aimed at saving lives of women by busting the taboo around chest compressions and touching breasts.

The latest research showed women are less likely to receive CPR than men and this campaign intends to close this gender gap.

People are afraid to give CPR to women in public because they don't feel comfortable touching breasts during chest compressions.

Research undertaken by St John Ambulance shows that a third of men are reluctant to provide lifesaving CPR to women.

St John Ambulance believe this taboo can be busted this and are encouraging more bystanders to give women CPR and ultimately save more lives.

Julie Slyde, the Unit Manager of SJA’s Edlington Unit All Service Unit, told the Free Press: “We aim for CPR Bra to save lives by teaching people it's OK to give CPR to a woman in cardiac arrest in public, even if it means touching part of her breasts.

“CPR Bra has been created to reassure people that taking fast action is the right thing to do to save a life regardless of gender. It features the message ‘It’s OK to Save My Life’ on the front, along with a reminder of the steps needed to respond to a cardiac arrest.

“The campaign is supported nationally by celebrities such as Millie Bright, Chelsea FC Women’s Captain and England International, broadcaster Ashley James, disability campaigner Lucy Edwards and activist Sharon Gaffka, as well as a diverse mix of social media influencers.”

Today, Monday December 2, St John Ambulance volunteers from Doncaster are attending the England Women's under 23 matches against Sweden.

They will be launching the new campaign with demonstrations of CPR plus a chance for people to learn CPR and how to save a life before the match and also at half time.

St John Volunteers will also be in Doncaster Frenchgate Shopping Centre on Sunday, December 8, 10am to 4pm doing CPR demonstrations and supporting members of the public to learn these skills.

For more information on the campaign or how to get involved with St John Ambulance please visit https://www.sja.org.uk/cprbra