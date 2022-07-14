Squid Game: Casting for the new Netflix reality competition series with a huge cash prize to be won

With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe to compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a huge cash prize of $4.56 million (please note: win or lose, all players will leave unscathed!).

A life changing amount of money is up for grabs

A spokesman said: “We're looking for smart, dynamic, and tenacious individuals from all over the UK, who are up for competing to win a life changing amount of money.

"It is open to everyone over 21-ywars-old, terms and conditions apply.”

To get involved visit www.squidgamecasting.com