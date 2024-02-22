Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sponsorship will deliver new kits for both senior and junior players, supporting the overall upkeep of the club while ensuring they can continue to grow within the local community and expand their team.

Situated just a few hundred yards from Copley Park, Sprotbrough Cricket Club has been at the heart of the community since 1886.

With a thriving outfit of five senior teams and five junior teams from Under 9s to Under 18s, the club is committed to developing local talent and providing a hub for cricket in the local community.

With bold ambitions for the team’s success, Sprotbrough Cricket Club continues to expand with the help of Crest Nicholson, securing a new evening league and girls fixtures last year.

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We’re proud to support Sprotbrough Cricket Club, who form a crucial part of the community in Yorkshire. Grassroots sporting clubs like these helps to build stronger and safer communities, along with helping children to develop key skills and make friends for life. We wish the team the best of luck for the season ahead and are looking forward to fostering a long term partnership!”

John Marsh, Vice Chair at Sprotbrough Cricket Club, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Crest Nicholson for sponsoring our new kit as we start this season, and it’s fantastic for our players and club to build a relationship with such a high-profile company. We are a friendly, sociable and inclusive cricket club and welcome everybody in the community to get on board.”

