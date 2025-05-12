Spotlight on inclusive theatre during Doncaster MP’s visit to Cast

Cast was delighted to welcome Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, on Friday 9 May where they were able to highlight the importance of inclusive programming, community partnerships, and public investment in the arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her time at the theatre, the MP joined Cast’s team for a wide-ranging discussion about their artistic programme, the impact of their participatory work across Doncaster, and the vital role public funding plays in making the arts accessible to all.

She also experienced a powerful moment from The Ancient Oak of Baldor, the latest production from Frozen Light, a company creating original multi-sensory theatre for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD). The performance offered a moving example of the kind of imaginative and inclusive work Cast is proud to bring to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit also included a look at the ongoing rehearsals of Cast’s Associate Artists, The Growth House, who are supported through development opportunities, mentoring, and production support as part of Cast’s commitment to nurturing local talent and creating culture together.

Deborah Rees and Sally Jameson at Cast.

It was a valuable opportunity to share how Cast connects Doncaster with the world through creativity for all and strong partnerships — and how they continue to grow as a cultural hub that welcomes everyone.

Sally said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Cast, a vital institution at the heart of Doncaster’s cultural life. This is not just a theatre but a place that creates opportunity. It nurtures local talent, engages

communities, and delivers inclusive, imaginative work that reaches people across our city. Arts and culture are not a luxury. They are central to our regional growth, to jobs, to education, and to wellbeing. Cast is a powerful example of what public investment

can achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast said: "We were delighted to welcome Sally Jameson MP to Cast and to offer a glimpse into the depth and breadth of our work. From powerful, inclusive productions like The Ancient Oak of Baldor to the grassroots partnerships that help us nurture and uplift communities across Doncaster, at Cast we believe that creativity is a shared right accessible to all.

"It’s a vision made possible through continued public investment in the arts, and which we are proud to champion every day."