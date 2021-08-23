Sporting Memories Club tackling health issues in Doncaster

The weekly Sporting Memories Club, held at Castle Park in Armthorpe from 10.30am-12.30pm every Tuesday, provides a relaxed social setting for people to discuss great achievements over a hot drink.It is run by Home Instead Doncaster in partnership with Doncaster Knights and Sporting Memories.Regular participant Brian Godfrey said: “It’s been a very tough year for everyone, and I lost my wife six months ago. It has been something different and gets me out the house, I look forward to it every week.“It’s totally different to other things I’ve done, it’s great to see other people and have a real laugh while going back in time.“You normally don’t think about the past when at home on your own, but with the activities and asking questions it really gets you thinking. It has been brilliant”The sessions are aimed at over 50s and led by experienced staff or volunteers, they may also include gentle physical activities.Claire Hoyles, business development manager for Home Instead Doncaster, said: “I’ve really enjoyed learning all about the sporting moments all our regular participants enjoyed watching as well as our area’s great achievements, I now know about Charlie Williams and his role as a pioneering footballer at Rovers for instance.“It’s great to see we’ve already built up a core of regular people coming down to chat, we’re really making a difference to their lives. It’s been really encouraging to see new faces come along each week, too.“The sessions are really relaxed and fun, but there is a real health benefit in that we’re helping people keep socially and physically active. Something as simple as having a couple of hours in a social environment can really work wonders for someone's wellbeingThe sessions are free but booking must be made as spaces are limited. To book call Home Instead Doncaster on 01302 369655 or email c[email protected].