Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sponsored wheelchair and bike ride is being held to raise much needed funds for the Furry and Friends Pet Rescue and Sanctuary based in Harworth.

Founder Karen Stubbs said: “At our rescue and sanctuary in Harworth, every life is valued. We are dedicated to rescuing feral and stray cats, kittens, guinea pigs, and small animals, offering them renewed life and boundless love in a safe haven. Additionally, we serve as a sanctuary for Guinea pigs.”

On June 22 Karen and her 14-year-old daughter Destiny will embark on a sponsored wheelchair and bike ride from Harworth to Bawtry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative aims to raise much-needed funds for the site to help with vet bills, pet food, and supplies.

Karen and her daughter Destiny.

Karen continued: “Given that we rescue many pregnant, stray, and feral cats, once kittens are born, all cats are neutered and spayed, thus stopping the cycle of reproduction and addressing the issue of unwanted and unloved cats on our streets, providing hope and happiness to all cats.”

The sponsor ride will start at 11am, and all funds raised will be divided between Furry and Friends Pet Rescue and Sanctuary and the Hedgehog Hollow in Tickhill.