Sponsored wheelchair and bike ride for Furry and Friends Pet Rescue and Sanctuary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Founder Karen Stubbs said: “At our rescue and sanctuary in Harworth, every life is valued. We are dedicated to rescuing feral and stray cats, kittens, guinea pigs, and small animals, offering them renewed life and boundless love in a safe haven. Additionally, we serve as a sanctuary for Guinea pigs.”
On June 22 Karen and her 14-year-old daughter Destiny will embark on a sponsored wheelchair and bike ride from Harworth to Bawtry.
This initiative aims to raise much-needed funds for the site to help with vet bills, pet food, and supplies.
Karen continued: “Given that we rescue many pregnant, stray, and feral cats, once kittens are born, all cats are neutered and spayed, thus stopping the cycle of reproduction and addressing the issue of unwanted and unloved cats on our streets, providing hope and happiness to all cats.”
The sponsor ride will start at 11am, and all funds raised will be divided between Furry and Friends Pet Rescue and Sanctuary and the Hedgehog Hollow in Tickhill.
To make a donation please visit https://gofund.me/4f4ee1b7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.