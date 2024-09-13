"Spoil sports!" Sky accused of changing Doncaster Rovers caption to avoid rude message

Sky Sports has been accused of being “spoil sports” and “woke” – after changing an on screen caption for a Doncaster Rovers match to avoid a saucy and rude message.

The broadcaster normally displays an on screen scoreboard in the top left hand corner of the screen with abbrevations featuring the first three letters of each team.

With Rovers visiting fellow Yorkshire side Harrogate Town in last night’s League Two encounter, supporters were cheekily awaiting what has become known as the HARDON derby, the onscreen caption previously used when the two sides have met.

The HAR-DON message has also been used when Rovers have faced Hartlepool, but during last night’s Sky broadcast of the game, which Harrogate won 2-0, fans were disappointed to discover the caption had become HAR-DR – to avoid showing the slightly risque slogan.

Supporters took to X, formerly Twitter, to point out the swap.

One shared: “The #EFL have absolutely BOTTLED potentially one of the all time matchday graphics by not naming Doncaster as DON on this.

“HAR-DON could have been elite.”

Another wrote: “Wait all year for Harrogate vs Doncaster on Sky for the inevitable HARDON scoreboard only for the Sky Woke Brigade to ruin our fun.”

Another shared: “2017: Sky Sports displayed Hartlepool v Doncaster as HAR-DON

“2024: Sky Sports displaying Harrogate v Doncaster as HAR-DR.”

Another messaged the broadcaster and posted: “Sky Sports you spoil sports! Doncaster are usually DON. #hardon.”

“Sky Sports are totally joyless these days. Boring #HARDON,” wrote another.

And another user added: “Sky have edited Doncaster’s name from DON to DR to avoid the HARDON conundrum.”

“You’ve ruined the fun on purpose you nobheads,” another said while another commented: “Sky have absolutely bottled it not going with the usual Doncaster abbreviation - give the people what they want!!! #HARDON.”

“Sky have gone completely woke by changing Doncaster’s abbreviation to DR, thus avoiding HAR-DON. Are we not allowed a crumb of fun any more? #HARDON,” shared another.

“Sky bottling putting the usual 3 letters of the start of each team for this fixture,” commented one fan and another supporter added: “Utter woke nonsense, Sky Sports have changed Donny’s abbreviation so it doesn’t spell hardon.”