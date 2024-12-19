Spectacular Christmas lights display set to Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Queen in Doncaster

A spectacular Christmas lights display set to music by Taylor Swift, Queen and Coldplay is helping to raise funds for a string of charitable causes.

Stuart Smith’s Christmas light display at his house in Newhall Road, Kirk Sandall has already drawn in hundreds of visitors, with the illuminations to continue over the festive period.

He said: “This is the second year we’ve created a Christmas light display at our home, and we’re thrilled to share the festive magic with our community once again.

"This year’s display has evolved significantly, both in scale and purpose.

"We are proud to announce that all funds raised will be split between two incredibly deserving charities: the Eve Merton Dreams Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Planning for this year’s display began six months ago, with construction of the elements taking place from late August through October.

Added Stuart: “Throughout November, we dedicated our weekends to assembling everything, resulting in a synchronised light show designed with immense care and creativity.

"At the heart of the display is a Raspberry Pi microcomputer, which I programmed using specialised lighting software.

"This system transmits effects to the controllers, sending signals to each individual light to dictate its colour and brightness. What began as a hobby has now grown into a passion for designing, building, and perfecting this experience for the community.

“Christmas is a time for giving, and while we hope the display brings joy to many, we are also deeply committed to giving back to those in need. Visitors can experience the full magic of the display from their cars by tuning into our dedicated radio frequency at 87.7 FM, allowing them to enjoy the synchronised audio alongside the lights.”

The show runs every half hour and features two Christmas songs in each sequence.

Between Christmas and New Year, we’ll update the playlist to include modern pop and classic hits from artists like Queen, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay. The lights are on daily from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM, and donations can be made HERE

The house is situated in the housing estate at the rear of Tesco in Edenthorpe.