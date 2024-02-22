Special Changing Places toilet finally opens at Doncaster park after two year fight
The facility in Sandall Park is designed to be used by people with complex disabilities, their families, and carers.
The proposals were first mooted back in 2021 and work has now been completed.
Larger than a standard accessible loo, Changing Places feature an adult-sized changing bed and a ceiling hoist.
Volunteer group Friends of Sandall Park teamed up with Doncaster disability adaptions firm RISE to raise money for the toilet.
Over a quarter of a million people in the UK will be able to benefit from the toilets, enabling them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities many of us take for granted.
The Changing Places Consortium and individual groups have campaigned for more of the toilets since 2006 and with only eight Changing Places toilets in Doncaster, Friends of Sandall Park called on local businesses to help raise enough money to install the facility.