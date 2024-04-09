Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park in Tinsley, the event brought together young people from football clubs across Yorkshire and the North East.

Clubs in attendance included Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as clubs from further afield, such as Hull City and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw the young people taking part in a football tournament in the morning, followed by a workshop in the afternoon.

South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit supports Premier League Kicks event.

The VRU attended to support the event, and VRU Head Graham Jones has praised the organisers for their work in setting it up.

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Our local football club community foundations play an important role supporting young people in South Yorkshire, helping them to stay fit and healthy while providing exciting events such as this Premier League Kicks event.

“The VRU has supported Premier League Kicks for a number of years, and it’s impressive to see how it has grown in recent times, with more and more clubs and young people taking part.