South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit supports Premier League Kicks event
Held at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park in Tinsley, the event brought together young people from football clubs across Yorkshire and the North East.
Clubs in attendance included Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as clubs from further afield, such as Hull City and Newcastle United.
The event saw the young people taking part in a football tournament in the morning, followed by a workshop in the afternoon.
The VRU attended to support the event, and VRU Head Graham Jones has praised the organisers for their work in setting it up.
Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “Our local football club community foundations play an important role supporting young people in South Yorkshire, helping them to stay fit and healthy while providing exciting events such as this Premier League Kicks event.
