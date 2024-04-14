Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair, held on Thursday 4th April, saw various organisations having stalls, including the VRU, the Office of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) and South Yorkshire Police (SYP).

Alongside the stalls and games such as swingball, there was face painting, hula hooping, a bouncy castle, and an inflatable slide.

The VRU attended the event to chat to local people and raise awareness about the work the unit does.

South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit supports Hexthorpe community fair.

Graham Jones, Head of South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying the Easter holidays at the Hexthorpe community fair, despite the rainy weather.