South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit opens 2024/25 grant round for applications

The Violence Reduction Fund is open to community groups, social enterprises and non-profit organisations working in South Yorkshire who provide support to young people aged 4-25, to stop them engaging in violent crime.

Organisations are able to secure up to £20,000 from the Fund, which can be used for existing or new projects. Core costs, staff costs, and activity costs can be funded.

Applications are open from 15th April until midday on 29th April. All applications must be sent to the grants mailbox. Late applications will not be accepted.

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.

Applications are sought from those whose work with young people supports the VRU’s sixteen priorities, including:

encourage safe, nurturing and stable relationships between children and their parents and caregivers

tackle domestic abuse and work to ensure that survivors can access the support they need

promote gender equality to reduce and prevent violence against women and girls

support people who misuse substances to make more positive choices

support people into employment and provide pathways to further education and re-training

work to change the cultural and social attitudes which contribute to violence

Graham Jones, Head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit said: “The Violence Reduction Unit is pleased to reopen its Violence Reduction Fund for applications.

“Last year, we awarded more than £300,000 of funding across 20 projects, and we saw the real difference that this funding made.

“As with last year’s funding, this year’s grant round focuses on supporting those aged 4-25, and aims to fund projects providing positive diversionary activities, role models, development, and support for young people across South Yorkshire.

“This forms part of our preventative Public Health Approach, aiming to prevent young people from becoming involved in violence by developing positive and healthy attitudes, approaches, and lifestyles.

“I look forward to reading this year’s applications, and to working with grant recipients on our shared priorities over the coming twelve months.”